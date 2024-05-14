CP3 joins ESPN's ‘NBA Countdown' as Eastern Conference finals guest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors guard Chris Paul is taking his talents to the television screen.

The 12-time NBA All-Star will join ESPN's "NBA Countdown" as a guest analyst during the 2024 Eastern Conference finals, the network announced Tuesday.

12x #NBA All-Star @CP3 will serve as a guest analyst on NBA Countdown during the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals 🏀



The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but could move up to May 19-20 if either conference semifinal series ends early. Currently, the Boston Celtics have a three-games-to-one series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are tied at two games apiece in the best-of-seven series.

Paul will serve as both a pregame and halftime guest analyst throughout the East finals, joining host Malika Andrews, analyst Stephen A. Smith, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame sportswriter Michael Wilbon, senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and former Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers on the show.

The news comes as Paul faces an uncertain future with the Warriors. While the Point God plans on playing his 20th NBA season in 2024-25, none of his $30 million contract with Golden State next season is guaranteed. And with the Warriors in the depths of salary-cap hell, they could part ways with Paul this offseason.

Wherever Paul lands next season, he's sure to add valuable insight to ESPN's broadcast as one of the most accomplished NBA players to ever set foot on the court.

