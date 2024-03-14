CP3 hilariously gives ref technical foul after getting T'd up vs. Mavs

CP3 hilariously gives ref technical foul after getting T'd up vs. Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Chris Paul can expect to hear from the NBA after giving referee Matt Myers a technical foul late in the Warriors' 109-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

CP3 gave the ref a tech after he was T'd up 😅😭 pic.twitter.com/RyVujq6XLr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2024

Paul argued for a foul call after he was hit while chasing down a loose ball on offense as the shot clock was running down.

Myers assessed a technical foul to Paul -- while Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr. also signaled for a T to be given to the veteran Warriors guard.

At that point, a fed-up Paul reacted by making the technical foul signal in Myers' face.

Paul, starting in place of an injured Steph Curry, finished with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field. He also had four assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes.

The 18-year NBA veteran likely will be lighter in the wallet, but with his $30 million salary this season, he can afford what's coming from the league.

