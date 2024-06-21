Cozier-Duberry to leave Arsenal

Amario Cozier-Duberry will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The winger, 19, informed the club of his intention to leave in the past 24 hours and is believed to have interest from across Europe.

He will also be able to speak to English clubs from 1 July, but is yet to decide on his next move as he seeks a new development pathway away from Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have fought hard to keep the winger and offered him a contract last summer, which would have seen him move out on loan to play first-team football.

However, with the contract left unsigned, Arsenal had little incentive to find a loan move.

Defender Reuell Walters also opted to leave in May, as improved first-team performances under Mikel Arteta have made it harder for youngsters to break through to the senior side.