Coyotes visit the Sharks after Carcone's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (32-39-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-50-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Coyotes -201, Sharks +165; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the San Jose Sharks after Michael Carcone's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Coyotes' 7-4 win.

San Jose is 18-50-8 overall and 11-23-4 at home. The Sharks are 10-27-4 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Arizona is 32-39-5 overall and 11-20-5 in road games. The Coyotes have gone 11-19-5 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Coyotes won 5-2 in the last meeting. Carcone led the Coyotes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has 12 goals and 41 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Nick Bjugstad has scored 22 goals with 23 assists for the Coyotes. Logan Cooley has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin).

Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.