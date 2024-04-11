Coyotes visit the Oilers after shootout win

Arizona Coyotes (34-40-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-24-5, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Coyotes took down the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime.

Edmonton is 48-24-5 overall and 27-8-3 at home. The Oilers have given up 218 goals while scoring 277 for a +59 scoring differential.

Arizona has a 13-21-5 record on the road and a 34-40-5 record overall. The Coyotes are 28-12-4 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has scored 41 goals with 63 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has 22 goals and 38 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Connor McDavid: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

