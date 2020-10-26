Coyotes' top draft pick, Mitchell Miller, was convicted of bullying Black, mentally disabled teen four years ago

The Arizona Coyotes last month boasted about having their chief executive selected to an elite National Hockey League committee that pledged to stop racism, but the team then spent its first draft pick on an 18-year-old who has admitted to bullying an African American classmate with developmental disabilities.

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, the Black student, told The Arizona Republic that he was stunned and saddened when he learned the Coyotes earlier this month had selected Mitchell Miller, whom he grew up with in Sylvania, Ohio.

Four years ago, Miller admitted in an Ohio juvenile court to bullying Meyer-Crothers, who was tricked into licking a candy push pop that Miller and another boy had wiped in a bathroom urinal. Meyer-Crothers had to be tested for hepatitis, HIV and STDs, but the tests came back negative, according to a police report.

Meyer-Crothers, also 18 and who now lives in Detroit, said Miller had taunted him for years, constantly calling him "brownie" and the "N-word," while repeatedly hitting him while growing up in the Toledo suburb. Other students at their junior high confirmed to police that Miller repeatedly used the "N-word" in referring to Meyer-Crothers.

"He pretended to be my friend and made me do things I didn't want to do," Meyer-Crothers said in a phone interview. "In junior high, I got beat up by him. … Everyone thinks he's so cool that he gets to go to the NHL, but I don't see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life."

Miller was the Coyotes' first pick, in the fourth round, on Oct 7. The team didn't have its top three picks because they were either traded away or revoked by the NHL for violating the league's combine testing policy.

Attempts to contact Miller through the Coyotes, his family and attorney were unsuccessful. He issued a statement late Friday through the team expressing contrition.

The Coyotes chose Miller one month after Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez was named to the NHL's Executive Inclusion Council, a group the league said will focus on combating racism and fostering diversity in the sport.

In announcing his appointment, the Coyotes issued a press release that said Gutierrez wants diversity and inclusion to extend beyond the Coyotes front offices and hockey operations.

The team has boasted that Gutierrez is the first Latino president and CEO in the NHL, while owner Alex Meruelo in 2019 became the league's first Hispanic owner. The Coyotes have made clear their plans to increase their potential ticket-buying audience with expanded outreach in communities of color under the new leadership.

The Coyotes did not agree to make any of their senior management available for interviews about why they decided to draft Miller, but issued a statement from Gutierrez explaining why the organization felt the choice was justified.

“Our fundamental mission is to ensure a safe environment — whether in schools, in our community, in hockey rinks, or in the workplace — to be free of bullying and racism. When we first learned of Mitchell’s story, it would have been easy for us to dismiss him — many teams did. Instead, we felt it was our responsibility to be a part of the solution in a real way — not just saying and doing the right things ourselves but ensuring that others are too," the statement said.

“Given our priorities on diversity and inclusion, we believe that we are in the best position to guide Mitchell into becoming a leader for this cause and preventing bullying and racism now and in the future. As an organization, we have made our expectations very clear to him. We are willing to work with Mitchell and put in the time, effort, and energy and provide him with the necessary resources and platform to confront bullying and racism. This isn’t a story about excuses or justifications. It’s a story about reflection, growth, and community impact. A true leader finds ways for every person to contribute to the solution. We all need to be a part of the solution.”

