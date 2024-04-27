Coyotes sweep doubleheader, Williams hits 400 wins

Apr. 26—The Weatherford College softball team won two games at Hill College in Hillsboro on Wednesday, 11-3 and 10-5.

The game one win was Haylee Williams' 400th victory. Williams has been WC's head softball coach since 2013, amassing a 401-203 record.

Kaela Gillis went 4-for-5 in the first game with a home run, three RBI and three runs. Emma Thomson also hit a home run, going 2-for-3 with a walk.

Lindsey Oliver struck out six Hill batters, allowed eight hits, no earned runs and two walks.

Game Two went into extra innings after a 5-5 tie at the end of seven. But WC scored five runs in the top of the eighth and kept Hill off the scoreboard for the win.

Abigail Holder drove in three runs. Thompson went 3-for-5.

McKayla Fish came out of the bullpen to earn the win, allowing four hits, one earned run and no walks with a strikeout.

The Coyotes have won six in a row, improving to 29-19 overall and 17-13 in conference.

The final home doubleheader of the year takes place Saturday as WC hosts Hill at noon. The Region V-North Tournament will begin on May 10 at Grayson College in Denison.