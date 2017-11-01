Coyotes search for first home win versus Sabres

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Five months ago, Rick Tocchet and Phil Housley were part of organizations competing to lift the Stanley Cup.

Now, following a change of city and scenery for both former NHL players, their current goals and expectations are a bit more modest. Namely, to avoid coaching the worst teams in their respective conferences.

It's a big turnaround from last season. Tocchet was an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins team that defeated the Nashville Predators, with Housley on their staff, to win a second straight Stanley Cup.

Now, Tocchet and Housley are head coaches, and the wins and successes are fewer than they were during the 2016-17 season.

Housley's Buffalo Sabres (3-7-1) travel to the desert Thursday night to play Tocchet's Arizona Coyotes (1-11-1), who earlier this week ended their NHL record-tying 11-game losing streak to start the season. But the Coyotes still haven't won at Gila River Arena, where they are 0-5-1.

The Sabres also took a while to win, starting the season 0-4-1, but they've since gone 3-3-1 -- although they haven't played since losing to the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday. Housley likes the progress his team is making, but he's not ready to say it has turned its season the right way.

"We can't look ahead. ... We have to take little steps," Housley said after practice Wednesday. "First of all, we've got to win a game (Thursday). That's the first and foremost thing, beating an Arizona team that's pretty desperate."

Tocchet can only hope that the last NHL team without a home victory is desperate.

After finally winning Monday night in Philadelphia, where the Coyotes blew a 3-0 lead but managed to rally and win 4-3 in overtime, Tocchet said his team had "too many passengers" -- an expression he's used often this season -- during a 5-3 loss in Detroit on Tuesday night.