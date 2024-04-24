Coyotes' Jacy Pulse earns Summit weekly track and field honor

Apr. 24—SIOUX FALLS — University of South Dakota star hurdler Jacy Pulse earned Summit League outdoor track and field peak performer of the week honors, the conference announced Tuesday. It's the fifth weekly award in Pulse's career.

Pulse, a senior from Salem, soared up the NCAA leaderboards last week in the 400-meter hurdles, an event in which she was an All-American in 2023.

At the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, Pulse posted a time of 56.17 seconds in the 400 hurdles, her season-best and the sixth-best time in all of Division I this year. The mark is six-hundredths shy of USD's school record in the event (56.11), which Pulse set last spring.

Division I's top 400 hurdles time so far this season is owned by Michigan's Savannah Sutherland (54.86).

Pulse also clocked a 52.03-second split as part of the Coyotes' 4x400-meter relay, which set a school record (3:34.44) at the meet and now ranks 24th nationally.

USD returns to action with the Drake Relays this weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.