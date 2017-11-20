Coyotes gear up for hot Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- The Arizona Coyotes are on their first winning streak of the season, but they will be hard-pressed to continue it Monday when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After winning in regulation for the first time Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens, the Coyotes won a second game in a row Saturday, 3-2 in overtime against the Ottawa Senators.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have won six in a row, including two straight shutouts. They trounced the Canadiens 6-0 Saturday in Montreal.

Center Auston Matthews returned to the Maple Leafs' lineup Saturday and scored two goals after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

"Obviously, he's not himself yet," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "He can still shoot the puck as you saw, he got a couple, but all his detail and all that stuff will come back as his legs do and he gets more comfortable. It was good for him to get a couple and feel good. He's a high-, high-end player. It'll take him a few games."

The Coyotes (4-15-3) got a hat trick from Anthony Duclair in Ottawa. They will be completing a four-game road trip at the Air Canada Centre on Monday.

"I think it was a well-earned win to be honest," Duclair said of beating the Senators. "We carried that momentum from the Montreal game, and all four lines were rolling and we just played a solid 60 minutes."

Frederik Andersen's consecutive shutouts are the first for a Maple Leafs goaltender since Jan. 23, 2017, against the Calgary Flames and Jan. 25, 2017, against the Detroit Red Wings. He is the first Maple Leafs goaltender to earn a shutout in Montreal since James Reimer on Feb. 9, 2013.

"I think I'm being aggressive on the puck, I think I've talked about that a little lately," Andersen said. "I'm trying to challenge the shooter a little bit more, and obviously we've been playing really well, too. We've taken big steps since the road trip on the West Coast. Obviously, we're on the road right now and we didn't allow too much from the inside. I think, especially early on, it was a lot from the perimeter. We got into the game after that."