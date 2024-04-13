Coyotes take on the Flames following overtime win

Arizona Coyotes (35-40-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (36-38-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime.

Calgary has a 19-19-1 record in home games and a 36-38-5 record overall. The Flames have a 33-10-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Arizona has a 14-21-5 record in road games and a 35-40-5 record overall. The Coyotes are 12-20-5 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Andrei Kuzmenko scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yegor Sharangovich has 30 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 33 goals and 40 assists for the Coyotes. Logan Cooley has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Blake Coleman: day to day (upper body), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.