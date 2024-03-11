Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell scores his second goal of the game on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 7-4.

CHICAGO — Colin Blackwell got his first career hat trick and Connor Bedard had two goals and an assist, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.

It was Chicago's highest scoring game of the season. The last-place Blackhawks improved to 3-13-3 in their last 19 games, including a 5-2 win at the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Seth Jones had a career-high four assists for Chicago, and Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist. Tyler Johnson also scored.

Clayton Keller had two goals for Arizona, running his team-best total to 25 on the season. Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists against his first NHL team, and Dylan Guenther also scored.

The Coyotes surrendered four power-play goals in their previous loss to the Blackhawks, and then allowed two more on Sunday.

Bedard leads NHL rookies with 19 goals and 46 points in 51 games. The 18-year-old center had no goals and four assists in his previous eight games.

The No. 1 overall pick in last year's NHL draft attempted 15 shots during Saturday night's 4-1 loss at Washington, but only four were on net.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Coyotes' defense struggles in loss to last-place Blackhawks