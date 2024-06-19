Coyotes continue CNFR streak with strong performances

Jun. 18—All three Coyotes representing Weatherford College at the College National Finals Rodeo placed in at least one round of their respective competitions last week. This marked WC's 19th consecutive year appearing at the CNFR held in Casper, Wyoming.

Kaydence Tindall finished 12th overall in breakaway roping, while Harley Meged finished 36th. Tindall had the fourth-best second-round run with a time of 2.1 and tied for sixth place in the third round with a time of 2.4. She entered the final round Saturday night in 11th place and unfortunately suffered a no time.

Meged, who tied for third place with a time of 2.2 in the first round, dropped to 23rd in the second round, and her calf ran through her loop for a no time in the third round.

Jett Stewart and his partner, John Hisel from South Plains College, tied for fifth place with a time of 6.4 in the third round after recording no times in the first two rounds. They finished 21st overall.

All three Coyotes will return to WC next year for another season with the rodeo team.