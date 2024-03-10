Coyotes, Connor Ingram shut out Red Wings to snap home losing streak

The gloom that the NHL trade deadline often brings seemed to be lost on the Arizona Coyotes as they delivered a united effort hours after the deadline passed.

With only forward Jason Zucker, and defensemen Matt Zumba and Troy Stecher sent away to new destinations, the Coyotes (26-33-5) were able to shake off any lingering unease from the deadline and ended a home losing streak Friday night.

Goaltender Connor Ingram played a fantastic game with 28 saves to earn his sixth shutout in a 4-0 win over the slumping Detroit Red Wings at Mullett Arena. The shutout moves Ingram to the top of the league with Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Tristan Jarry for the most league shutouts this season.

Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram (39) makes the save in the first period during a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Mullett Arena.

Around last year’s deadline, the Coyotes were gutted and lost 6-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes at home.

“What you saw today was that group grew up from last year,” head coach André Tourigny said. “At the trade deadline last year, we played Carolina and we were still looking for the puck and didn’t touch it much in that game. Tonight, the guys were more in control and were focused on the task. They were not shaky and it was probably a relief. We had a good feeling from the get-go and they arrived to the rink and we felt better.”

Their efforts also snapped a seven-game winless streak at home and handed the Wings (33-24-6) their fourth-straight loss.

The Coyotes next will go on the road against the three teams they previously faced at home, starting with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, followed by the Minnesota Wild and the Wings.

Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot (15) celebrates with forward Nick Bjugstad (17), defensemen Josh Brown (3) and defensemen Juuso Valimaki (4) after Kerfoot scored in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Mullett Arena.

Opening the gates

Matias Maccelli set the tone early in the first period when he stripped the puck in the offensive zone and made a passing play with Alex Kerfoot, but the shot went wide. From there, the Coyotes crushed the Red Wings in the offensive zone and didn’t allow Detroit much time in their defensive zone.

It wasn’t until the period was nearing the 11th minute when the Wings made the first shot on goal, and by then, the Coyotes had a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Jack McBain and Kerfoot.

The Wings finished with four fewer shots than the Coyotes, but the chances didn’t compare. Ingram’s biggest test came on a shorthanded breakaway after Clayton Keller’s dangerous pass to Michael Rasmussen. Ingram made the save at the 10:43 mark.

Logan Cooley increased the damage on the power play when he returned Maccelli’s cross-ice pass for a 3-0 lead at 17:04.

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) after a breakaway is unable to score against Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther (11) and goalie Connor Ingram (39) in the first period at Mullett Arena.

Bjugstad finds his groove

One day after missing Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild to welcome his child, Nick Bjugstad returned and appeared renewed in his game.

Often leading the pressure against the Wings, Bjugstad was eventually rewarded when he fired Nick Schmaltz’s pass along the boards for a 4-0 lead at 8:16 in the second. He also authored an assist with a faceoff win to set up Kerfoot's goal in the first.

In a crucial penalty kill in the second period, Bjugstad played most of his shift with one glove after it was knocked off to help stave off the Wings.

“How big is a 6’5” center who can win faceoffs, play power play and penalty kill and score goals?” Tourigny said. “It’s pretty big. He’s such a great guy and he’s light in the room and he’s such an underrated player in the league in my opinion.”

