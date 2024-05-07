Coyotes clinch conference championship

May 6—By the time the second of a doubleheader against McLennan Community College rolled around Saturday afternoon, the Weatherford College Coyotes had already secured at least a share of the conference championship.

It clearly wasn't enough.

Fresh off a 4-1 win in Game 1, the Coyotes came out roaring, doing some major damage in the bottom of the second inning.

In a game that was scoreless for the briefest amount of time, WC got two runners on with no outs, and Miguel Luevano's line drive to left scored Trace Mazon to get the Coyotes on the board.

WC capitalized on a fielding error, with Louka Daoust and Mazon both scoring to make it a 3-0 gap. Another Highlander mishap would allow Preston Newberry to score from second, and MCC attempted to stop the bleeding with a pitching change.

The Coyotes continued to pour it on, with Uriah Walters' double down the left field line, scoring two more.

Dayton Tockey lined a hit to centerfield, allowing Walters to cross home plate and enter a lively dugout celebration with the Coyotes up 7-0.

Daoust added another RBI in the inning, with WC chasing yet another Highlander pitcher out of the game, and MCC was able to get the final out of the second, down 8-0.

Following a scoreless third, MCC rallied, cutting the deficit to four runs.

The Highlanders successfully staved off the Coyotes in the fourth, but WC busted through in the next inning.

Kanon Sundgren earned a walk with the bases loaded to score Luevano, and Kasen Wells had a 2-RBI single to make it 11-4.

The Coyotes added two more runs, knocking on the doorstep of a run-rule victory, and a sacrifice fly to right field scored Tockey to put the finishing touches on the 14-4 victory.

Walters would finish the game with 3 RBIs, with Wells, Luevano and Sundgren each adding two of their own.

Evan Brandt picked up the win, going four innings and giving up four runs on six hits. Braylen Timmins got the save.

Game 1 followed a brief delay due to weather, but Cade Crossland looked as fresh as ever taking the mound.

The freshman leftie pitched six innings, giving up only one run and four hits in that time while striking out nine.

MCC's opportunity came in the fourth with a run, its first and only lead of the day, but the Coyotes followed up with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

With the bases loaded, Tyler Moody hit a bullet off the second baseman's glove, knocking in Daoust and Kevin Duran. Wells followed with a double, scoring Tockey and Moody to make it 4-1.

MCC got some life in the top of the seventh, threatening with runners on second and third with two outs, but the Coyotes were able to get out of the inning and pick up the win.

Wells and Walters led WC at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Tanner Wiggins got the save.

Weatherford College finishes the regular season with an overall record of 43-13 and 25-7 in conference.

The Coyotes are the No. 1 seed from the North in the Region V Tournament, which begins Friday in Waco.