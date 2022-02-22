Coyotes make another trade with Leafs, move goalie Carter Hutton

Oct 25, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton (40) warms up prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

As it turned out, the Coyotes weren't done making deals with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Arizona on Monday traded goaltender Carter Hutton, after he cleared waivers, to Toronto for future considerations, the Coyotes announced. Hutton had been recently practicing with the Coyotes.

The Coyotes also swung a trade with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, adding forward Nick Ritchie for defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Ryan Dzingel.

Hutton can remain in Arizona and continue to work his way back into game shape if Toronto loans him to AHL Tucson, which the Leafs can do.

Hutton's last game in net was Oct. 25, in which Hutton stopped 10 of 11 shots on goal but left the game with a lower body injury after one period. He seemed to be on his way back from the injury but then was placed in COVID protocol on Nov. 24, and with his injury still an issue, took a long time to get back to the point of practicing.

Meanwhile, Karel Vejmelka seized the No. 1 goalie spot and Scott Wedgewood has been solid as the backup this season.

Hutton had a 7.76 goals against average and a .741 save percentage in three games with the Coyotes this season. He allowed 14 goals in his first two starts.

A fresh start with a new team under a general manager he'd known from his St. Louis Blues days had Hutton in a good place entering this season as the No. 1 goalie on a one-year contract. He was by far the most experienced goaltender in training camp, but only appeared in 13 games for Buffalo last season due to a lower body injury that cut short his year.

In an unrelated roster move, the Coyotes called up defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from Tucson, filling the open spot on the roster for a defenseman after Lyubushkin was traded. The 20-year-old has two goals and 12 assists this season, in 33 games for the Roadrunners.

