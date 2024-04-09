Coyne confirms Legge for Indy 500

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR has confirmed its pairing with Katherine Legge as the driver of its No. 51 Honda for the Indianapolis 500 with sponsorship from e.l.f Cosmetics. She’ll join rookie Nolan Siegel in the No. 18 Coyne Honda, and makers her return to Coyne after nearly 20 years.

“We’re pleased to welcome Katherine back to our team after all these years. She’s had a good career since she first drove for us in 2007 and we can’t wait to start working with her again for this year’s Indianapolis 500,” said Dale Coyne. “We’re also excited to be part of this historic partnership with e.l.f. at the Indy 500. We look forward to working with them and making them proud in May.”

According to the team, e.l.f. will become the first primary sponsor of a car entered in the Indy 500 that represents the cosmetic industry.

“Katherine is a bold disruptor with a kind heart. She is a force driven by positivity, inclusivity and accessibility,” said CMO Kory Marchisotto. “She takes to the track motivated to pave the way for future drivers who might not currently see themselves behind the wheel at big races. Her presence is helping to shape the future culture of racing. We are proud to sponsor Katherine as a beacon of limitless possibilities.”

With Legge officially aligned with Coyne, the Indy 500 has 34 driver and team pairings, leaving Abel Motorsports as the last known entrant to declare its formal plans. Minus Abel, and weather permitting, 34 cars are expected to be in action on Wednesday and Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy Open Test.

Story originally appeared on Racer