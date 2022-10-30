Coy Gibbs ‘disappointed’ in Saturday’s Xfinity Series finish
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Brad Keselowski's Ford failed post-race inspection at Martinsville Speedway Sunday. He was disqualfied and dropped from fourth place to last.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Denny Hamlin had controlled much of Sunday’s Xfinity 500, and with it a good chunk of his fate in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. A final troublesome trio of pit stops and a Ross Chastain impression of a china-shop bull proved to be his undoing. Hamlin’s hopes for a fourth consecutive Championship […]
On the final overtime restart, Gibbs gets into the back of Jones, spinning the No. 19 and bringing out the caution for the race win.
Ty Gibbs answers to a booing crowd when asked about his incident with teammate Brandon Jones on the last lap.
Points, results: Where everyone finished at Martinsville, where winner Christopher Bell won to advance to the Championship 4 round at Phoenix Raceway.
Brandon Jones describes his emotions after being spun by Ty Gibbs for the lead on the last lap in the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
NASCAR officials are reviewing a post-race incident between Austin Hill and Myatt Snider that occurred after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. RELATED: Xfinity race recap | At-track photos Hill, driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and Snider collided on-track late during the Round of 8 elimination […]
Watch as NBC's camera gives an overhead look at the post-race incident between Austin Hill and Myatt Snider after Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brandon Jones’ last-ditch bid for a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race nearly had its Hail Mary moment Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. He had the lead in overtime, a fast car that started from the pole and seemingly friendly competition in teammate Ty Gibbs. By the time the checkered flag […]
With an 11th-place finish, Chase Elliott also locks into the Championship 4, making it his third consecutive appearance for the title.
Chastain eliminated Denny Hamlin from the title race with the move. Chastain will race Martinsville winner Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano for the title.
Tyler Reddick retired early from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race during Stage 2 at Martinsville Speedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver, who was running one lap down after the first stage of Sunday’s Xfinity 500, pulled his No. 8 Chevrolet to the garage area after voicing concerns over the radio that he was feeling unwell. […]
Christopher Bell won Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Ty Gibbs won Saturday's Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kyle Larson backed up last Sunday‘s victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a pole-winning run at Martinsville Speedway. Though Larson has been eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, he‘ll lead the field to green in Sunday‘s Xfinity 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the race […]
How does NASCAR stop drivers from intentionally crashing their cars into the wall to gain spots on the final lap after seeing what Chastain did on Sunday?
Kyle Larson won the pole position Saturday for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Ross Chastain's spectacular finish at Martinsville Speedway had drivers talking but not everyone liked what they saw.
