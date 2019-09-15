Cox, Barnett good to go for Eagles vs. Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Philadelphia Eagles received some good news when DT Fletcher Cox (toe) and DE Derek Barnett (shoulder) fully participated in practice Friday and were cleared to start for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Philadelphia needed a boost after putting DT Malik Jackson on injured reserve this week. He's likely to miss the season with a left foot fracture.

The Falcons got their return specialist, Kenjon Barner (ankle), back on the practice field Friday as a full participant and he appears ready to go.

PHILADELPHIA-ATLANTA

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, DE Shareef Miller, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, G Nate Herbig, OT Jordan Mailata, G Matt Pryor, DE Daeshon Hall.

Falcons: RT Matt Gono, RB Brian Hill, CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, OT John Wetzel, WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

