Cowley College forward commits to California

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley College forward Jeff Nwankwo, one of the best players available in the transfer portal, is heading west.

Nwankwo, a Lawrence native, is transferring to play basketball for the University of California. He chose the Golden Bears while getting interest from schools like Kansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and others.

Last year for Cowley, Nwankwo averaged 18.6 points and seven rebounds per game. He was named the MVP of the Jayhawk Conference and and NJCAA All-American for his efforts.

Nwankwo spent two years at Cowley College after transferring in from Tulane. Interestingly, he was actually a football player, playing wide receiver at Tulane before heading to the hardwood to play basketball.

