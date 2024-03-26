'Cowie's County are up for the fight'

County fans voice graphic

Ross County travel to Pittodrie on Saturday in a classic six-pointer at the bottom of the Sottish Premiership.

In April 2014, Dark Blue Saturday was a fan-led campaign to pack the away end at Tynecastle, as County faced Hearts at a crucial point in the season. The club helped support the idea by running free transport to the match which saw over 800 County fans create a navy blue wall of noise in the capital.

To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of such a successful campaign, County fans have come together once again for another Dark Blue Saturday. With less than 100 tickets left for the away end and several supporters buses travelling to Pittodrie, it has once again has been a huge success before such a crucial match.

The Staggies know if they can collect a valuable three points at Pittodrie, it’ll move them level on points with the Dons. If results elsewhere also go their way, County could move above St Johnstone and crucially, out of the play-off position.

On the other hand, Aberdeen have a 100% win record against County in their three matches this season with an aggregate score of 9-1. Victory for the home side would move them six points clear of the play-off position with only seven league matches remaining.

When Neil Warnock parted ways with Aberdeen on 9 March, I think many Scottish football fans, including myself, expected Aberdeen to have their new permanent manager in place by the time County travelled to the Granite City. That appointment still hasn't come.

Anger and frustration are growing amongst the Aberdeen support. If County can start the game well and grab an early goal, the angst amongst the home support will continue to grow and it could allow County to take a real grip of the match.

We’ve already seen in recent weeks that Don Cowie’s rejuvenated side are up for the fight. The 2-1 win over Hearts prior to the international break made it eight points from a possible twelve in Dingwall since Cowie’s appointment.

Confidence will be sky-high following that victory and if Cowie can pick up his first three points on the road, it’ll go a long way in County’s battle for survival and also his chances of landing the job on a permanent basis.

Ross Morren can be found on The County Corner.