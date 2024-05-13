Cowie on survival belief, honest conversations and Saints expectations
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie has been speaking to BBC Scotland as his side gear up for a pivotal relegation clash with St Johnstone on Wednesday.
Here are the key points:
Insists players are feeling "really positive" heading into a "really important" game on Wednesday.
Believes the group's "honesty" has helped them reflect and move on from a heavy defeat to Motherwell at the weekend.
Says his side have created "belief" in their form before Saturday, though stresses they must "match and go beyond" the performance set by St Johnstone.
Expects a fast start from the home side to rouse the home crowd, but thinks he has players that can "hurt the opposition".
Has seen "more than enough" over the past two months to assure him they will secure their Premiership status.