Cowie pleased with County's consistent performance levels

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie wants his side to use their strong recent home record when they face high-flying Rangers in Dingwall on Sunday.

County are unbeaten in their last four home games, but Cowie admits they will have to deliver their "best" if they are to continue that run amid their battle against the drop.

“We know we’ve got six very important games left," Cowie said. "We’ve had really good form at home and it’s about trying to build on that against a very good opposition.

“We know we are going to have to be at our best to get a positive result out of the game but we will prepare and plan as we do for every game and try and get the right outcome for our club.

“The mood is really good. It’s positive. I think the performance levels as a collective have been really consistent over the last two months."