Cowie on Perth disappointment, safety in own hands and his future
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie has been speaking to the media as his side get set to take on Aberdeen knowing three points will secure Premiership survival.
Here are the key points:
Carrying "disappointment" to have conceded late on against St Johnstone on Wednesday, prolonging their battle for survival.
Says St Johnstone would "like to be in our position" - safety is in County's hands, with victory over Aberdeen condemning the Perth side, who trail by two points, to the relegation play-off.
The Dons are in a "really good run of form" and shouldn't be underestimated, but Cowie has belief due to his side's strong home record.
Fans are "buying in" to the team due to their togetherness and work ethic on the pitch.
Cowie insists it's "not about me" and the full focus is on Sunday rather than his future. Adds he has made no secret he wants to be a manager but "those conversations will happen later".