Cowie maintains belief ahead of play-off

Don Cowie insists Ross County are up to the challenge of the Scottish Premiership play-off final against Raith Rovers.

The Dingwall side could only muster a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen on the final day, leaving them 11th after St Johnstone won at Motherwell.

With Championship runners-up Rovers prevailing in a tense semi-final with Partick Thistle, Cowie expects a tough test from Ian Murray's men.

“It’s a team that is going to be really confident,” the interim manager told club media.

“They finished second in the league and pushed Dundee United all the way.

“I watched the game on Friday night. It’s going to be a big crowd, a big atmosphere, which I’m sure they will looking to take advantage of. We need to be ready for that.

“I have still got so much belief in this group of players. We know we are going to have to perform really well to get through the two legs.

“It’s going to be a challenge but it’s one I certainly feel we are up to. The feelings that we have from last year, from the group that was here, we can draw on that and take it into the games.”