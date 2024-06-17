Cowie leaves academy 'in a great place' as he exits Tannadice

Dundee United academy director Paul Cowie has taken the "very difficult decision" to leave for a first-team coaching role at an unspecified club.

Cowie has been at United for five years and was appointed to his current post in October 2022.

The Tannadice club praised Cowie's contribution and cited the "significant milestones" of 13 academy graduates being involved in the first team last season while CAS [Club Academy Scotland] Elite Status was awarded for a sixth successive year.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being able to contribute to Dundee United's current success in developing young players for the first team," said Cowie.

"However, I have been afforded an excellent opportunity to progress my coaching career in a new first-team environment.

"I leave the academy in a great place, where the foundations have been set with the recent announcement of the Elite Club Academy Scotland Status being maintained and the positive environment we have created together.

"This will allow my successor, the excellent current academy staff and promising young talent to continue to move forward from strength to strength."