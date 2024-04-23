Cowie on finding consistency, improving away form & Sheaf blow

Don Cowie has been speaking to the media before his Ross County side travel to Livingston on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Cowie says the squad are "feeling really positive" after their win against Rangers last time out, but "that’s gone now" and the team need "to look forward" to a "very difficult game" at Livingston.

The County boss says his players have shown they are "capable of beating anyone" on their day, but it is now "about consistency" as they aim to "do better away from home".

On facing bottom-side Livingston, Cowie adds: "Every time you play them it’s a challenge, they’ll still give everything to stay in this league".

On whether guiding County to survival would strengthen his case to become permanent manager, Cowie says: "I'm not focussing on that, it’s not about me or anyone else".

Cowie confirms Josh Reid is back in full training but Max Sheaf has suffered a "pretty significant" muscle injury.