Cowie on dangerous Hibs, home crowd influence & not dwelling on Livi defeat
Don Cowie has been speaking to the media before his Ross County side welcome Hibernian on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
Cowie reiterated his disappointment at the result and performance at Livingston on Saturday, but he says his side "won't dwell on it" and now have "full focus" on Hibs.
The County boss says Hibs "will bring a real challenge" and have a "very good team with a lot of very good attacking players".
He added that Hibs' performance in their win at St Johnstone showed "they still have a lot to play for".
Cowie hopes the Dingwall crowd can continue to have a positive influence on his side, saying "they’ve been great the last two months, we’ll need that over the next three home games".
George Wickens and Will Nightingale are available to return.