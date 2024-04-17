Cowgirls tied for 8th after day one of MW championships

Apr. 17—The University of Wyoming women's golf team finished the opening round of the Mountain West championships tied for eighth Tuesday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

"We didn't compound mistakes today and our short game was much improved, which is what you need on a championship level course," UW coach Josey Stender said. "It is tight on the leaderboard, and we need to stick with our process, and it will work out for us.

"Jadan (Gonzalez) really had a good rhythm on the back nine and made some confident putts."

Gonzalez and Kyla Wilde led the Cowgirls with an even-par score of 72. Both are tied for 11th place going into the second round.

Gonzalez recorded four birdies on the back nine. Wilde had two birdies for the day.

Morgan Ryan is tied for 29th place with a first round of 76 (plus-4). Tomine Bjerkelo and Sophie Spiva each carded a 79 (plus-7) and are tied for 42nd place.

San Jose State leads the field with an eight-under 280 in the first round. The Spartans are followed by Colorado State and UNLV. The individual leader is SJSU's Lucia Lopez-Ortega at 67 (minus-5).

The second round of action starts tomorrow morning and can be seen live on the MW championships website.

