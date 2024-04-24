Cowgirls tennis set to begin MW tournament

Apr. 24—The University of Wyoming women's tennis team will take the No. 3 seed into this year's Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls (16-9 overall, 7-3 MW) will enjoy a first-round bye before taking on the winner of No. 6-seeded Colorado State and No. 11 Air Force at 3 p.m. Thursday.

UW finished the regular season with a 4-2 win on the road over the Rams last week. After dropping the doubles point to CSU, the Cowgirls rallied to win 4-of-5 completed singles matches on the day to come away with some end-of-season momentum.

UW got wins at the No. 1, 3, 4 and 5 singles spots in the win.

With her win at No. 1, Sophie Zehender is now tied for the team-lead with 17 dual wins. She finished the season 8-2 in conference play, which leads the Cowgirls. Violetta Borodina (No. 3), Jeselle Ante (No. 4) and Nikol Dobrilova (No. 5) got the other singles victories for UW.

Ante was named the league's freshman of the week Monday behind the strength of her 6-1 and 6-3 win. Ante and her doubles partner, Lucia Malinak, got the Cowgirls' lone doubles win against CSU, as well.

Ante's award marked the first time this season that a Cowgirl has received a weekly honor.

This week will be the 11th trip to the MW tournament for the Cowgirls under coach Dean Clower. UW has won at least one match at the conference championships nine of the 10 previous trips under Clower.