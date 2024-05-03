Cowgirls tennis selected for UTR NIT

May 3—The University Wyoming women's tennis team was selected for postseason play for the second consecutive season.

The Cowgirls will travel to the Universal Tennis National Invitational Tennis championships starting Sunday in Bradenton, Florida. UW went 2-1 in last season's inaugural NIT.

The full bracket for the tournament will be released at a later time. The Cowgirls finished the season 16-10 overall and third in the Mountain West with a 7-3 conference record.

Three Cowgirls were named All-MW this season. Noesjka Brink and Sophie Zehender were both named to the all-singles team, while Violetta Borodina and Zehender were named all-doubles.

UW will be joined by Colorado, West Virginia, Tulsa, Liberty, Appalachian State, Pacific and Saint Mary's. All matches of the tournament can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.