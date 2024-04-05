Cowgirls' season ends in WNIT's Great 8

Apr. 1—LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team nearly had another magical run through the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

After winning the tournament in 2007, the Cowgirls' run through this year's bracket ended with a 65-54 loss to Minnesota in the Great 8 round Monday night in front of a good crowd at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW erased an early double-digit lead in the first half and led for the majority of the third quarter, but the Cowgirls were outscored 25-14 in the fourth quarter to have their season come to an end.

"We just had a little bit too many turnovers that just kind of gave them extra points," UW forward Allyson Fertig said. "They went on a little run that we just couldn't stop. In the end, it was just stuff that we did. It wasn't like something they changed on us, we just had a couple bad turnovers that led to easy baskets for them."

The Cowgirls fell behind early after shooting just 3-of-12 (25%) from the field in the first quarter, including an 0-of-4 mark from 3-point range. Minnesota took a 17-7 lead into the second frame after out-rebounding UW 13-6 through the first 10 minutes.

The Cowgirls turned it around late in the second quarter, outscoring Minnesota 17-12 to cut the Gophers' lead to 29-24 going into the halftime break. Fertig led the Cowgirls with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first half. Amaya Battle led the Gophers with 13 points.

"The first quarter, we were just trying to get our feet under us," UW coach Heather Ezell said. "They came out with their size and physicality, which bothered us in the first quarter. Then, we kind of went, 'OK, wait, we can play with these guys,' in the second.

"The biggest thing is: We fouled a little too much and let them get to the free-throw line where we didn't make them work."

UW's momentum carried over out of the locker room, with the Cowgirls opening the second half on a 6-0 run. The run was capped with a 3-pointer from guard Malene Pedersen to put UW up 30-29 with 6 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Gophers ended the third frame on a 6-0 run to tie it 40-40 going into the last 10 minutes. Minnesota regained the momentum with an 8-2 run early in the fourth quarter, taking a 48-45 lead into the final six minutes.

The Gophers cashed in 10 made free throws in the final 5:14 of the game, creating enough separation to hold on to the 11-point win.

"When you're putting a team to the line that many times and not making them have to work — I thought we were really making them work in their offense and tying them down — and when you don't make them work like that and you let them get some easy points at the free-throw line, that really makes it tough to guard them," Ezell said.

Fertig led the Cowgirls with 20 points and 11 rebounds. UW shot 21-of-53 (39.6%) from the field and just 4-of-19 (21.1%) from deep. Minnesota out-rebounded the Cowgirls 39-31.

Battle led the Gophers with 29 points on 10-of-25 shooting, including a 9-of-12 mark from the free-throw line. Minnesota finished the night 24-of-58 (41.4%) from the field.

The Cowgirls won two games in this year's WNIT after receiving a first-round bye. While the goal was to exit the bracket with a championship trophy, the opportunity to compete also granted UW an extra three weeks of practices together.

"We got better in these three weeks," Ezell said. "I'm not sure if every team can always say that. Whether you're playing games or not, when you're watching the NCAA Tournament and everybody is wishing they can be there, can you still focus and get better? Our players came in and really got after it in practice."

UW's two postseason wins came after a disappointing loss to Boise State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls were able to get the sour taste out of their mouths with wins over South Dakota and the University of Texas at San Antonio during the WNIT.

"We ended the regular season not how we wanted to at the Mountain West tournament," Fertig said. "I'm so proud of the growth we had within the last month and our little run in the WNIT. I'm just proud of all of the girls. We've seen a huge growth from everyone, and we're going to really miss our seniors."

"... Whenever you have the chance to play in the postseason, it's a thing to be thankful for, because a lot of teams don't get to. I've never played in April, so that was awesome. I'm just thankful to be able to keep playing with this group of girls. We never want it to end."

In addition to the three weeks of extra practice, Ezell was also thankful for the opportunity to build a head of steam going into offseason workouts.

"We all can be sad that we lost," Ezell said. "You're always going to be disappointed when the season comes to an end, but, at the same time, what we did in these three weeks is nothing to hang our head on.

"We've gotta walk around with our chins up and know that we have an opportunity next year to come in, and if we have that same focus that we've had in these three weeks, we're going to be a team that teams are going to have to look at every time they come across us."

MINNESOTA 65, WYOMING 54

Minnesota...... 17 12 11 25 — 65

Wyoming...... 7 17 16 14 — 54

Minnesota: Battle 10-25 9-12 29, Heyer 3-6 1-2 8, Grocholski 1-6 1-2 3, Sanders 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 6-11 2-5 14, Czinano 1-1 0-0 3, Holloway 2-5 2-3 6. Totals: 24-58 15-24 65.

Wyoming: Mellema 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 2-6 0-0 5, Pedersen 3-9 0-0 7, Ustowska 0-2 0-0 0, Fertig 8-13 4-7 20, Symons 1-1 0-0 2, Savic 3-5 0-0 6, McKenna 1-5 0-0 3, Dickerson 2-8 4-5 9. Totals: 21-53 8-12 54.

3-pointers: UM 2-7 (Battle 0-1, Heyer 1-3, Grocholski 0-2, Czinano 1-1); UW 4-19 (Barnes 1-4, Pedersen 1-4, Ustowska 0-1, McKenna 1-3, Dickerson 1-7). Rebounds: UM 39 (Grocholski 11); UW 31 (Fertig 11). Assists: UM 6 (Battle 4), UW 13 (Mellema 5); Turnovers: UM 7 (Heyer 3); UW 12 (Mellema 3). Steals: UM 6 (Czinano 3); UW 2 (Barnes 1, McKenna 1). Blocks: UM 3 (Grocholski 1, Hart 1, Holloway 1), UW 4 (Fertig 3). Team fouls: UM 12, UW 17.

Attendance: 3,710.

