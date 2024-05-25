Cowgirls run-rule Arizona in first Super Regional game, now one win away from WCWS

May 24—As OSU coach Kenny Gajewski turned onto McElroy Road ahead of Thursday's practice, he couldn't help but reflect.

Cowgirl Grove was set up beyond the outfield corrals, and the final preparations were being made for the super-regional hosting Cowgirls.

"Man, this place has changed," Gajewski thought to himself.

The record-breaking postseason crowd in and around Cowgirl Stadium resembled that of a Super Regional. The competition on the field did not.

The Oklahoma State offense exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth, tying a bow on a dominant Friday night for the home Cowgirls as they beat Arizona, 8-0, in a run-rule victory in game one of the Stillwater Super Regional.

With the win, Gajewski's Cowgirls are one win away from clinching a fifth consecutive appearance in the Women's College World Series.

"I don't know that I could have drawn it up that we were gonna run-rule a good Arizona team," Gajewski said. "I just liked what I saw right when I walked in here today, and so credit these guys. These guys just love each other. They're having a blast. They're obviously playing well."

Third Baseman Tallen Edwards opened the scoring when she laced an RBI double down the right field line, bringing home Jilyen Poullard from first. It was a quiet conclusion to the regular season for Edwards, but in the NCAA Tournament she is stepping back up with five hits and two RBI in four postseason games.

Hence the nickname, "Big Game Tallen."

"The bigger the moment, Tallen can rise up and be whoever she wants to be." Gajewski said. "She just steps up and she loves the moment."

Edwards came around to score on a Karli Godwin RBI single up the middle, making it 2-0 in the first inning. Godwin's 15th home run of the year came two innings later to make it 3-0 after three innings.

The Cowgirl offense quickly rid the Wildcats of their ace pitcher in the bottom of the second inning and their second in command in the bottom of the fourth inning after Claire Timm launched a solo shot to right field. The next option was grad pitcher Ali Blanchard in what was her first outing since April 20.

The result was not pretty.

Micaela Wark connected with a 3-1 pitch and sent it over the wall, then a Megan Bloodworth sacrifice fly made it 6-0. Godwin brought home her third RBI of the game after being hit by pitch with the bases loaded and Rosie Davis reached on a fielder's choice with an RBI.

This season hasn't been easy for Wark, who has battled knee injuries for the past several years. She's played in 114 games in her two years at OSU, but this year has been especially challenging.

A knee injury early in the year changed her role to being strictly a batter only, a decision that had her health entirely in mind.

"I've just been trying to do that, and be a better leader and be a better teammate," Wark said. "It's been easy with these guys. They show me a lot of grace.

"There's no question in my mind about it, I'll go until I can't."

Even just one run would've been enough for Cowgirl star pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl. She has pitched a majority of the postseason for OSU, and on Friday she tossed a shutout in a condensed outing.

Kilfoyl allowed three hits, struck out three batters and walked one in her 25th win of the season. Plenty of run support made that easy.

"I thought that Lexi was really good, and our offense was really the story here," Gajewski said. "I thought the defense made some nice plays too. But the offense, they were relentless. It was the cowgirl way."

For the Wildcats, their backs are against the wall. Another loss ends their season — a fact that Oklahoma State cannot take lightly.

"The cool thing about this team is we respond in everything, every little piece of adversity that's been thrown at us," Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe said. "They're fighters, and I choose this team to respond even against a great pitcher and a great team. We have done that all year long."

Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, and a Cowgirl win would clinch a trip to Oklahoma City. A loss would force a winner-take-all game on Sunday.

"They know how to win," Gajewski said of Arizona. "They've won a lot, and so we're gonna have to come out and play our best game. Excited about the opportunity."