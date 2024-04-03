Cowgirls offense explodes for season opening sweep over Hillsboro

Apr. 2—The Abilene Cowgirls softball team opened their season on the road last Thursday night, and swept Hillsboro 12-8, and 26-7. On a night that the Abilene bats pounded out several hits, the Cowgirls impressively hit four home runs including two by senior catcher Maddie Murray, and one each by senior Hannah Walter, and freshman Josie Keener. In all Abilene recorded 35 hits in the double header. Earning the victories for the Cowgirls were senior Brooklyn Haaga in game one, and freshman Charlie Elliott in game two.

Game 1

After falling behind in the third inning, Abilene would rally to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning, and go on to take the lead, and earn the victory by scoring five runs in the eighth inning for a 12-8 final.

The Cowgirls would jump out to an early 2-0 lead by way of an error allowing Walter to score, and a Haaga double scoring Jordan Signer.

Hillsboro would rally and score seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-2 lead.

Abilene would slowly chip away at the lead, inning by inning as a Kambree Bryson double in the fourth inning would score a single run to cut the lead to 7-3. The rally would continue in the fifth inning as after a Signer single, Maddie Murray would hit a left field home run to cut the lead to 7-5. The Cowgirls would tie the game at 7-7 in the top of the seventh inning when they would take advantage of a pair of errors, and a walk to score on a fielders choice, along with a sacrifice fly to the outfield.

The Abilene bats would come alive and they would take the lead 9-7 in the top of the eighth inning when a lead off double by Bryson would be followed by a center field home run by Keener. Four straight hits, and a fielders choice would add a run, before an Adin Bruna double would drive in the final two runs to lead 12-7

A Hillsboro rally would fall short as they would add only a single run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the the 12-8 final

Senior pitcher Brooklyn Haaga pitched six scoreless innings, and earned the victory for the Cowgirls. She gave up eight runs, five earned, while walking three batters, and striking out 10.

The Abilene offense totaled 12 runs on 12 hits, and were led by Kambree Bryson with three hits, while Adin Bruna, and Jordan Signer each added two hits.

Scoring Summary:

Abilene 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 5 -12

Hillsboro 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1- 8

2B — Bruna, Haaga, Bryson 2

HR — Keener, Murray

SB — Walter 2

WP: Haaga (1-0)

Game 2

Freshman pitcher Charlie Elliott got all the support she needed in her varsity pitching debut, as the Abilene offense exploded in game two with 26 runs on 23 hits.

The high scoring output led to a shortened inning victory for the Cowgirls. Both Hannah Walter, and Maddie Murray each collected four hits a piece while also adding home runs for Abilene. Also contributing with a multi hit game was Adin Bruna, Jordan Signer, Kaylee Crane, and Talyn Needham.

The Cowgirls left little doubt early as they opened the first inning with 11 runs on seven hits. Abilene batted through the lineup, and Murray added her second hit of the inning by way of a left field home run that would aid to the 11-0 lead

After Hillsboro would score two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Abilene would answer in the top of the third with three runs led by a lead off single by Grace Hunter, and a Walter center field home run. Three straight singles by Signer, Murray, and Needham would lead to the final run of the inning that was earned by a walk, for a 14-2 lead.

After Hillsboro would close the gap in the bottom of the second inning, with four runs, Abilene would answer with seven more runs in the top of the third inning to lead 21-6. The Cowgirls would score on six hits led by Crane's two hits including a single and a double, along with singles by Walter, Bruna, Murray, and Bryson.

A single run in the bottom of the third inning would be as close as Hillsboro would get as they would be shut out in their final at bat. Abilene would add their final five runs in the fourth inning as they would earn the 26 — 7 victory. A double by Zoey Debenham, and single by Hallie Johnson, Crane, and Walter would account for the final runs

Elliott earned the victory as she allowed seven runs, four earned, on seven hits, while walking one batter and striking out three.

Scoring Summary:

Abilene 11 3 7 5 — 26-23-3

Hillsboro 2 4 1 0 — 7 -7-7

2B — Walter 2, Debenham, Crane

HR — Walter, Murray

SB — Walter, Crane 3, Hunter 2

WP — Elliott (1-0)