Cowgirls named NCAA Tournament overall No. 1 seed

Apr. 29—Oklahoma State women's tennis earned the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history.

"This is a gift for the girls after all the hard work the whole season," said assistant coach Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares. "Being No. 1 is an honor, and now we just have to back it up on the court."

Coach Chris Young did not attend the selection show watch party held Monday in the Varsity Room inside the OSU Athletics Center.

In the first round at the Stillwater regional, the Cowgirls (27-0) will play Fairfield (12-8), the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, on Saturday at 4 p.m. No. 32 Alabama (15-10) and No. 36 SMU (13-11) will play at the Greenwood Tennis Center three hours earlier.

The winner of those two matches will meet on Sunday at 2 p.m.

"There is excitement playing on your home courts in front of the people who have supported you the whole year," Sanchez-Cañamares said. "I think (the bracket) was kind of expected ... so there's no suprises."

The Cowgirls have been ranked No. 1 nationally for 12 consecutive weeks and are coming off Big 12 tournament and regular-season championships for the first time since 2016. They have eight wins over top-10 teams and 13 wins over top-25 teams.

"We're just to going to continue our routines, everything we've been doing since August. It seems to work so far," Sanchez-Cañamares said. "This is another week, another tournament, and we just got to get ready."