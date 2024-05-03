Cowgirls earn split against Lady Irish with game two victory

May 2—The Abilene Cowgirls rebounded for a game two victory over the Chapman Lady Irish on the road Tuesday night. In what was a pitchers duel between Abilene freshman Hallie Johnson , and Chapman standout Madalynn Harold, the Cowgirls fell in the opening game 3-0.

Harold would go on to record 15 strikeouts and limiting the Cowgirls to three hits while earning the victory.

A game two offensive explosion led by a two-home run performance by senior Maddie Murray propelled Abilene to a 16-3 victory in the night cap. Brooklyn Haaga earned the win for the Cowgirls, as she pitched four scoreless innings

Game 1

Chapman 3, Abilene 0

In what was a low scoring affair between two impressive pitching performances, the Chapman Lady Irish shutout the Abilene Cowgirls 3-0.

Chapman's Madalynn Harold improved her season record to 9-0 by shutting out the Cowgirls while allowing just three hits in the game. Abilene freshman pitcher Hallie Johnson would pitch well herself keeping the Cowgirls in the game and within striking distance as she pitched four scoreless innings.

The Lady Irish would take advantage of some first inning opportunities, as they would jump out to a 2-0 lead on just one hit. An error, two walks, and a hit batter would aid them with base runners that helped get them the lead.

A scoring opportunity would be squandered by Abilene in the top of the fourth inning when a one out double by Jordan Signer off the outfield fence would then leave her stranded after Harold then shutdown the next two Cowgirl batters.

A single run scored by Chapman in the bottom of the sixth inning would finalize the 3-0 victory for the Lady Irish.

Signer would lead Abilene offensively in the game as she collected two of the three hits for the the Cowgirls.

Johnson allowed three runs on seven hits walking two and striking out six.

Harold pitched a complete seven innings shutting out the Cowgirls on three hits. She walked no one and struck out 15 batters.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-1

CHS 2 0 0 0 0 1 x — 3-7-0

2B: Signer; Rogers

RBI: Rogers 1, Ellis 1

HBP: Harold, Martinez

WP: Madelynn Harold (9-0)

LP: Hallie Johnson

Game 2

Abilene 16, Chapman 3

Senior Maddie Murray helped propel the Cowgirls to victory in game two by blasting two home runs in the game two 16-3 win over Chapman.

Senior Brooklyn Haaga limited the Chapman offense by pitching four scoreless innings and giving up three runs to earn the victory. Haaga gave up three unearned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out three.

After a scoreless first inning by both teams, Abilene exploded for 10 runs in the top of the second inning by sending 15 batters to the plate, collecting six hits. Five errors by the Chapman defense would also aid the Cowgirls in the inning as they directly would lead to runs.

A Josie Keener RBI single would open the early scoring for a 1-0 lead. Three additional runs, on two straight errors would increase the lead to 4-0 before Haaga would connect on an RBI single for a 5-0 lead.

Murray would then connect on the first of her two home runs in the game increasing the Abilene lead to 7-0. The scoring in the inning would then finish with three straight RBI singles by Tailyn Needham, Zoey Debenham, and Keener for the 10-0 lead

Both teams would score three runs a piece in the third inning. A earned walk, and Murray's second two-run home run of the game over the center field fence would increase the Cowgirls lead to 12-0. Needham would then add her second RBI single of the game to extend the lead to 13-0.

Two hits, and two errors by the Abilene defense in the bottom of the third inning would lead to three runs and a 13-3 deficit for Chapman. That would eventually become the only runs the Lady Irish would produce in the game as their offense would be shut out their last two at bats.

The Cowgirls would add three more runs in the final two innings, as a lead off single by Jordan Signer in the top of the fourth inning would lead to a 14-3 lead when Haaga would connect on a RBI single. A final Debenham RBI double, and a Hannah Walter RBI sacrifice fly would finalize the score at 16-3.

Both Murray, and Needham would lead Abilene with three hits a piece in the game. Haaga, Debenham and Keener each had two hits for Abilene.

Chapman sophomore Kaylee Livingston took the loss for the Lady Irish as she allowed 13 runs (three earned) on eight hits and walking three over two and one-third innings. Zoey Peterson tossed the final two and two-thirds innings for the Irish. She allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out two and walking one.

The Cowgirls now 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the NCKL will travel to Wamego on Friday evening.

Chapman moves to 12-4 on the season and they have three double-headers remaining beginning with St. Mary's on Friday.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 10 3 1 2 — 16-14-3

CHS 0 0 3 0 0 — 3-9-7 HR: Murray 2

2B: Murray, Signer, Debenham: Rogers, Heller.

RBI: Walter 1, Haaga 2, Murray 4, Needham 2, Debenham 2, Keener 1; Gustafson 1, Heller 1.

SF: Walter

SB: Walter, Elliott

WP: Brooklyn Haaga

LP: Kaylee Livingston