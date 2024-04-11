Cowgirls drop two to Southeast of Saline

Apr. 10—Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans took a pair tightly fought softball games from the Abilene Cowgirls Friday afternoon in Abilene. In a dramatic pitcher dual, Southeast edged the Cowgirls 3-2 and then fought off a Cowgirl rally in the nightcap to win 9-4.

Both teams were strong in the circle, but SES was just a bit stronger at the plate in the 3-2 victory over the Cowgirls. Abilene starter Brooklyn Haaga took the hard luck loss for the Cowgirls after allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking five.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when SES pushed across two runs as Maddie Harris doubled to drive in a run and Brielle Ptacek laid down a sacrifice to score the second run. Abilene pulled within a run with a single run in the sixth, but SES added and insurance run in the seventh. The Cowgirls had a late rally in the bottom of the seventh scoring a run but came up short by a run.

Hannah Walter had a pair of hits and an RBI and Maddie Murray drove in the other Abilene run with a double. Jordan Signer, Kambree Bryson, and Charlie Elliott also had hits for the Cowgirls.

Lexi Jacobson got the win for SES as she allowed two runs on six hits through seven innings walking four and striking out four. Brie Baird had two hits for the Trojans.

Scoring summary:

SES 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 — 3-4-0

Abilene 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2-6-2

2B: Elliott, Murray; Harris

SAC: Ptacek

WP: Lexi Jacobson

LP: Brooklyn Haaga

Game two

In the nightcap, Southeast broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the fifth and then plated a single run in the seventh inning to win 9-4. The Trojans scored two in the first only to see the Cowgirls push across three. SEs took a brief lead at 4-3 with a run in the third but the Cowgirls tied the game with a run in their half of the third.

Abilene's Tailyn Needham blasted a triple in the first inning to drive in a pair of runs and Haaga drove in the third run of the inning. Bryson singled in the third to drive in a run for the 4-4 tie after three innings.

The Trojans went ahead in the fifth inning with a couple of hits and a pair of Abilene errors to score four runs.

Needham went two for four and drove in two for the Cowgirls. Bryson swatted three hits and drove in a run with Walter, Murray and Zoey Debenham also getting hits.

Charlie Elliott took the loss for Abilene, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits over five innings. She didn't walk a batter and struck out two. H Johnson tossed the final two frames allowing two runs (1 earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking one.

Baird was the winning pitcher allowing four earned runs on eight hits over seven innings of work. She walked three and struck out five.

Abilene drops to 2-4 on the season and they hosted Marysville on Tuesday. Southeast of Saline improved to 6-0,

Scoring Summary:

SES 2 0 2 0 4 0 1 — 9-12-2

AHS 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4-8-5

3B: Needham

2B: Harris, Riedel

SB: Johnson; Jacobson 2, Kinkelaar

WP: Brie Baird

LP: Charlie Elliott