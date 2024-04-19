Cowgirls close golf season at MW championships

Apr. 18—The University of Wyoming women's golf team wrapped up its season with the final round of the Mountain West championships Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

The Cowgirls finished ninth overall with a 910 (plus-46), including a final round of 308 (plus-20).

"We put ourselves in a good position, but today wasn't our day. I'm appreciative of our seniors and what they have done for the program," UW coach Josey Stender said. "There were a lot of good things from the season and we can use them going into the summer and next fall."

Morgan Ryan tied for 22nd with a final round of even-par 72 for a 223 (plus-7). Kyla Wilde finished tied for 26th at 224 (plus-8) with a final round of 78 (plus-6), and Jadan Gonzalez added a 229 (plus-13), including a 78 in the final round.

"I'm proud of Morgan's rally today, and she played confident and calm and enjoyed the day," Stender said.

Sophie Spiva finished 42nd at 236 (plus-20) with an 81 (plus-9) on Thursday. Tomine Bjerkelo added an 80 in the final round and was 237 (plus-21) for the tournament.

San Jose State ran away with the team title with a score of 17 under-par for the event, winning by 18 strokes. UNLV was in second place at one-over par. SJSU's Kajsa Arwefjall won the event at nine under-par.