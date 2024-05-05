Cowgirls Take Bedlam Series From Sooners

Norman, OK – The Bedlam series belongs to Oklahoma State. For the first time since 1993, the Cowgirls won a Bedlam series in Norman. It’s also their first Bedlam series win since 1995.

OSU won 6-2, but getting to that point took a long time. Initially slated for a noon first pitch, the game was delayed by weather for nearly three and a half hours.

OU struck first in the fourth on a bloop by Kasidi Pickering scoring Alyssa Brito. Oklahoma State evened things up on a Caroline Wang solo shot in the 5th.

The Sooners would take a 2-1 lead on a bases loaded walk by Alynah Torres, but the wheels came off after that in the sixth.

With Nicole May still in the circle, Claire Timm hit a solo home run to right. OSU tied it up. Following that, Michaela Wark hit a solo shot to left to give OSU the 3-2 advantage.

Kelly Maxwell came on in relief of May with runners on the corners. Jilyen Poullard hit a three run home run to left. The Cowgirls led 6-2 and never looked back.

Oklahoma State became the first team to beat Oklahoma twice at home in the same season since DePaul did it in 2007.

The Cowgirls kept their Big 12 title hopes alive with the win. Texas clinches a share of the crown with the Cowgirl win. Texas can win the title out right with a win Sunday and an OSU loss. OSU can clinch a share of the crown with a win. OU can clinch a share with a win and a Texas loss.

