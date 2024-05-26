Cowgirls Advance to 5th Straight Women’s College World Series

For a fifth straight time and 15th time in program history…Oklahoma State is headed to the Women’s College World Series.

The Cowgirls handled Arizona 10-4 from start to delayed finish.

OSU got on the board first as Southmoore’s Tallen Edwards hit an oppo taco that bounced off Arizona’s left fielder’s glove. OSU added a run on a passed ball and led 3-0 after one.

They added two more runs in the third inning as Rosie Davis and Claire Timm each hit solo home runs.

In the 4th, Caroline Wang hit a bloop to right that dropped scoring two more and Oklahoma State had built their lead to 7-1.

Arizona inches closer on a two run home run, but the Cowgirls kept the Wildcats at bay. Instead of using the long ball, the Cowgirls manufactured a three run inning on a Claire Timm double, a Lexi McDonald double and a Jilyen Poullard single to jump out to a 10-3 lead.

The only thing that could stop OSU at that point was the weather. A lightning delay lasted more than two hours, but following that the Cowgirls closed it out winning 10-4 and advancing to the WCWS in OKC.

OSU will await the winner of the Baylor-Florida series to see who they will face next week.

