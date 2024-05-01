Cowgirls add Gonzaga transfer Payton Muma

May 1—University of Wyoming women's basketball coach Heather Ezell announced the signing of Gonzaga transfer Payton Muma on Tuesday morning.

Muma, who spent the previous three seasons with the Bulldogs, played in 33 games the past two years after redshirting during the 2021-22 campaign. In 2022-23, Muma appeared in 30 contests, averaging 1.4 points per game with under one assist per contest. She appeared in three games this season.

A two-time Colorado Class 5A all-state selection, Muma helped lead Highlands Ranch High to three consecutive semifinals appearances at the state tournament. In her final high school season, Muma averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

Muma was the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Colorado in the 2021 recruiting class, according to Prep Girl Hoops.

Muma's parents, Ty and Kara both attended UW, as did her grandfather, Rick Desmarais and her brother, Chad. Ty and Rick both played football for the Cowboys, and Chad was an All-Mountain West linebacker for the Pokes, as well.

