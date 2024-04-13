Cowgirl tennis tops Air Force on senior night

Apr. 13—The University of Wyoming women's tennis team concluded its 2024 home slate with a 4-0 sweep over Air Force on Thursday at the Laramie Tennis Complex.

UW has now won four consecutive matches and finished 9-1 at home this season.

"We came out and executed on every single line," Cowgirls coach Dean Clower said. "They did exactly what we needed to do. I'm very proud, and I think they're very focused right now. I don't think we're stopping now."

The Cowgirls (15-8 overall, 6-2 Mountain West) got out in front early behind the strength of another doubles point win at the No. 1 and 3 spots. The tandem of Violetta Borodina and Sophie Zehender won at No. 1 6-3 and now have 26 doubles wins this season together, setting a new program record for single-season doubles victories.

The duo — now 17-3 in dual matches — improved to 6-1 in league play. Jeselle Ante and Lucia Malinak made quick work of their opponents at the No. 3 spot, winning 6-0.

In singles, the Cowgirls won straight-set victories in the top three spots in the rotation. Zehender won 6-3 and 6-4 at No. 1, while Noesjka Brink won her fourth consecutive match 6-2 and 6-1 at the second spot.

Brink now has 25 singles wins this season, moving into No. 3 on the all-time single-season wins list in program history. Borodina rounded-out the Cowgirls, winning 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 3.

The Cowgirls will next travel to conference-leading New Mexico at 11 a.m. Sunday in Albuquerque.