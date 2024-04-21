Cowgirl tennis sweeps Texas to win Big 12 tournament title

Apr. 20—The Oklahoma State women's tennis team hasn't been shy about chasing its first national championship.

And that's where sophomore Lucia Peyre's mind was Saturday night — even though she was just minutes removed from clinching the team's Big 12 tournament title.

"I'm just thinking about NCAAs right now," Peyre said. "But I'm very happy ... for the team. Everything we accomplished this season is amazing."

The Cowgirls beat Texas, 4-0, at the Greenwood Tennis Center, and the match could have easily finished 7-0 if it was played out.

The teams' previous two meetings this season were decided by one point. Coach Chris Young said the women were ready for the big stage.

"This team has done that all season long," Young said. "They stepped up and rose to the occasion, and tonight was a performance you expect from the No. 1 team in the country."

The biggest stage, hosting the NCAA tournament, is two weeks away. Young, who doubles as the university's director of tennis, has two main goals.

The first is to coach a championship team.

"We've embraced that someone's going to be holding up trophies on our courts all season long. This was the first one that was going to be given out, and we wanted to get it," Young said. "Now, there's going to be an even bigger one later down the road, and we're pretty selfish about that one, too."

The second goal is to put on a great event that's eight years in the making. The program received the bid to host the 2020 tournament in 2016, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young said the program's success on the court and in the stands will help.

"I think we built some momentum for the postseason tonight," he said. "We had some people here that hadn't come to matches before that are going to come back because it was pretty exciting."

Novak named Most Valuable Player

Graduate student Kristina Novak was named the tournament's MVP. She went 3-0 in singles, improving her record to 19-0 on the season.

In the title match, she beat Shachf Lieberman, 6-1, 6-2.

"After I was done, just looking at all the scoreboards, I knew we were going to win," Novak said. "It was just a matter of time."

Young said he was especially proud of Novak because, as the sixth player in the lineup, she may get overlooked.

"For her to be the MVP at the national indoor tournament and the Big 12 tournament, it just shows that people respect her level and who she is," Young said. "And I think it shows the depth of our program."

Job's not finished

The first round of the NCAA tournament will be held May 3-4 at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

The Cowgirls (27-0) understand that the tremendous season they've had would make losing early in the tournament feel even worse.

"We've got to keep that margin between us and the rest of the country," Young said. "We know there are some really good teams out there. There are some teams that are going to be coming for us, and we don't want to leave any doubt."

Some other contenders include No. 2 Michigan (21-3), No. 3 Stanford and No. 5 North Carolina, the defending national champs.

OSU beat Michigan and Stanford at the ITA indoor tournament, but they still have an underdog mentality.

"At Oklahoma State, we're never the top dogs in the world of college tennis, and we're fighting for that every single time," Young said. "We play with that edge that keeps us there."

And with the home crowd on their side, the Cowgirls know they'll be tough to beat.

"We have so much left to prove," Novak said. "To know that there's going to be this many supporters watching and cheering us on every match, it's what every team wishes for."