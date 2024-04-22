Cowgirl softball split doubleheaders with Clay Center and Buhler

Apr. 22—Abilene now 8-6 on year, host Concordia and Beloit this week

The Abilene Cowgirls went 2-2, splitting double headers with NCKL league foe Clay Center and Buhler last week in Abilene.

Abilene behind the pitching of freshman Hallie Johnson and hitting by senior catcher Maddie Murray and junior outfielder Jordan Signer rallied to take down the Clay Center Tigers 12-5 in the opening game of the double header Tuesday. Murray was two for three with two doubles and she drove in two while scoring three times. Signer slapped a couple of triples batting in the second hole driving in a run and scoring twice.

Johnson earned the win in the circle for the Cowgirls allowing five runs (one earned) on nine hits over seven innings. She walked one and struck out three.

Junior Brooklyn Haaga and Tailyn Needham had a two-hit game driving in runs. Senior third baseman Zoey Debenham drove in three runs with a hit and a sacrifice fly while senior second baseman Adin Bruna had a pair of RBI with a hit.

Clay Center scored four runs in the first inning but the Cowgirls came rallying back with a run in the first and third innings, two runs in the fourth and fifth and then six big runs in the sixth to secure the victory.

Scoring summary:

Clay 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 5-9-1

AHS 1 0 1 2 2 6 x — 12-12-4

2B: Murray 2; Cennizzo

3B: Signer 2; McDonald

HBP: Bruna

SF: Debenham

SB: Pfizenmaier

WP: Hallie Johnson

LP: Elliott Jensen

Game two

In the second game against Clay Center, the Lady Tigers and the Cowgirls battled back and forth and were tied at 3-3 in the fifth before scoring six runs in the eighth inning to defeat Abilene 9-3. Both teams squandered opportunities to score in the sixth and seventh innings.

Abilene got a one run lead early with a score in the first but the Tigers came back to tie in the second. Abilene pushed across a run in the third and once again here come the Lady Tigers with a run. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the fifth.

Clay Center scored six runs on six hits including a homerun by Raegann McDonald, and a couple of Cowgirl errors to get the win.

Brooklyn Haaga took the loss for the Cowgirls allowing nine runs (five earned) on 13 hits over eight innings. She walked two and struck out four.

Haaga had two of the Cowgirl five hits in the game. Bruna, Signer and Charlie Elliott also had hits.

Scoring Summary:

Clay 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 6 — 9-13-0

AHS 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 3-5-2

HR: McDonald

SB: Elliott; Long

WP: Candace Lippe

LP: Brooklyn Haaga

Versus Buhler

Against Buhler in the opening game, the Cowgirls squandered a 3-0 lead through five innings only to have Buhler score a run in the fifth, two in the seventh for a tie and then three times in the sixth to hold on for a 6-4 final over the Cowgirls.

Buhler used a pair of hits, a fielder's choice and a Cowgirl two-base error to score twice in the seventh for the tie at 3-3. In the eighth inning, three Abilene errors led to three runs as Buhler took a 6-3 lead. Abilene answered in the eighth with a single run but fell short of the victory.

Hallie Johnson took the loss for the Cowgirls giving up six runs (two earned) on 10 hits over eight innings. She walked one and struck out career high 10 batters.

Johnson drove in two runs for Abilene with Charlie Elliott and Maddie Murray also getting RBI's. Tailyn Needham, Adin Bruna and Kambree Bryson all had hits for the Cowgirls.

Ella Theissen drove in two runs for Buhler with a pair of hits. Lillian Horne got the win.

Scoring Summary:

BHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 — 6-10-1

AHS 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 4-6-4

2B: Bryson

HBP: Adame

SF: Haaga, Signer, Elliott

SB: Murray; Hays, Schmidt

WP: Lillian Horne

LP: Hallie Johnson

Game two:

Abilene senior Jordan Signer swatted three singles and drove in two to lead the Cowgirls with a 10-hit attack as they took game two from Buhler 12-6.

Abilene scored four times in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie and take the lead, a lead they would not relinquish. The Cowgirls added four runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth for the win.

Kambree Bryson drove in three runs with a pair of hits while Charlie Elliott and Maddie Murray also collected two singles each. Josie Keener had a hit and run scored for the Cowgirls in game two.

Brooklyn Haaga earned the win in the circle allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits. She walked four and struck out seven over seven innings of work.

Taylor Kessinger took the loss for Buhler giving up 12 runs (seven earned) on 11 hits. She walked five and struck out two.

Scoring Summary:

BHS 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 — 6-11-3

AHS 1 4 0 4 0 3 x — 12-10-2

2B: Theissen, Quint

3B: Schmidt

SB: Kailee Crane, Elliott, Bryson; Stallman

WP: Brooklyn Haaga

LP: Taylor Kessinger