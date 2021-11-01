Cowbys LT Tyron Smith leaves game with injury

Tyron Smith is talking to head trainer Jim Maurer. He's trying to work on his back peddle. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 1, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys came into the night shorthanded and things are getting worse. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith has dealt with his fair share of injuries during his career, mainly with neck issues. After the field goal drive, Smith went to the trainers.

Smith came into the game with a nagging ankle injury, which could play into the current absence. On the first drive after the injury, backup swing tackle Ty Nsekhe took over in his place.

Down 10-3 late in the first half with a backup quarterback, Smith’s status is imperative. We will update the story when the injury is specified.