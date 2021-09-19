Cowboys zap Chargers with Greg Zuerlein's last-second 56-yard field goal for first win of season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Cowboys’ offense is reliably explosive, their defense reliable leaky but opportunistic, and their special teams unit reliably confounding.

But a week after missing two field-goal and an extra-point attempt, kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 56-yard attempt as time expired.

That was enough for Dallas to escape with a 20-17 win in a SoFi Stadium crowded by Cowboys fans.

A win on the road. A win against the AFC. A win in circumstances that had stymied Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in recent years.

The Cowboys returned to .500, their 1-1 record sufficient to lift them to a three-way tie atop the NFC East and preventing the franchise's first 0-2 start since 2010. They’ll host the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night with a chance to pull away.

On defense, the Cowboys’ story was much the same: they let up far too many plays, including a series of third-and-long conversions, including third-and-11 (12 yards), third-and-13 (Herbert was good for 27) and third-and-15 (how about 42?). But Cowboys defenders also intercepted Herbert twice, stemming the tide of an attack that threatened to overshadow what a solid game plan offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called.

Dallas Cowboys strong safety Damontae Kazee, center right, celebrates with Trevon Diggs (7) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Moore had elaborated earlier in the week on his commitment to opponent-specific game plans. Against the Chargers, he put his money where his mouth is and the Cowboys amassed 198 rushing yards a week after managing just 60. Moore also did a masterful job using his weapons, running back Tony Pollard rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown while Ezekiel Elliott gathered 71 and his own score.

Prescott finished 23-of-27 for 237 yards and an interception.

The absence of six starters did not stop the Cowboys. Right tackle La’el Collins missed his first of five games due to suspension but the return of right guard Zack Martin stabilized both run and pass game, Martin also notching a clutch fumble recovery on a strip sack.

The Cowboys’ pass rush remains a work in progress – but six takeaways in two weeks is progress.

Herbert completed 31 of 41 pass attempts for 338 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Just a year and six days after Mike McCarthy began his Cowboys tenure with a loss at an empty SoFi Stdium, the Cowboys will fly home from the fan-packed, spaceship-like stadium with a win.

