Cowboys’ Zack Martin set to return to perch of NFL’s best players

The Dallas Cowboys selected guard Zack Martin out of Notre Dame in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. While many, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had some interest in making a splash selection of quarterback Johnny Manziel to eventually take over for Tony Romo, the franchise made a smart decision in selecting Martin with the No. 16 overall pick.

Martin has made Stephen Jones and the rest of the organization look like geniuses for bypassing the shiny object for the trench player. All that’s happened since is Martin has become one of the top linemen in the game and perhaps the best guard in the league.

Martin consistently makes all-star and best of lists and seems on a surefire trajectory to be the one of the current Cowboys players to eventually make his way to the halls of Canton.

Our player profile countdown continues with No. 70 Zack Martin.

Background Detail

Jersey No: 70 Position: Guard Age: 30 Height: 6-4 Weight: 315 pounds Hometown: Indianapolis, IN High School: Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis, IN) College: Notre Dame NFL Draft: 2014 First round (16th overall)

Pro Stats and Salary

Dallas Cowboys Year Games Starts PFF Overall Grade Run Block Pass Block Penalties Sacks Allowed QB Hits Allowed QB Hurries Allowed 2020 10 10 91.3 92.2 73.9 1 1 2 10 2019 16 16 88.1 80.1 90.8 2 0 3 16 2018 14 14 79.6 71.3 86.2 1 3 5 13 2017 16 16 89.0 82.2 87.2 0 1 1 9 2016 16 16 89.4 84.7 84.1 2 2 1 14 2015 16 16 86.0 77.2 91.8 10 1 2 10 2014 16 16 86.2 78.6 90.7 3 1 2 11

Remaining Salary Details From OverTheCap Year Base Salary Prorated SB G'teed Cap Number Age 2021 $1,600,000 $8,350,000 $0 $9,950,000 31 2022 $11,841,000 $8,350,000 $0 $20,191,000 32 2023 $13,500,000 $4,350,000 $0 $17,850,000 33 2024 $13,000,000 $4,350,000 $0 $18,350,000 34 TOTAL $39,941,000 $25,400,000 $0 $65,341,000 --

Awards Won

Six Pro Bowls (2014-2019)

First-Team All-Pro (2014, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Second-team All-Pro (2015, 2017)

All-Rookie Team 2014

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Story continues

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Player Profile

There aren’t many players better at their job than Zack Martin. Since the Cowboys drafted him, Martin has been a Pro Bowl guard six times in seven years and been named an All-Pro in each of his first six seasons. The only thing that’s caused Martin to not be 7-7 in both categories was an injury riddled 2020 season where he only played 10 games. Until last season, Martin was the one of the more durable players in the league, missing just two games in his first six years. He has been a model of consistency and a dominating force on the Cowboys’ offensive line. As good as fellow offensive stalwarts Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith have been during their years together with Martin, the former ND standout was arguably the best of the group. Since entering the NFL, Martin has played in 104 games, committed just six holding penalties, and given up just 10 sacks (unofficial). Those are outstanding numbers in a league that has become exceedingly pass happy. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1355244670104829954?s=20 Martin is now the unquestioned best offensive lineman on the Cowboys. Although he battled nagging injuries last season and missed extended time for the first time in his career, Martin was also tasked to play some right tackle and acquitted himself well. The Cowboys must hope for better health heading into the 2021 season. Last year was a disaster and injuries on offense took their toll. If the starters can stay in the lineup, the Cowboys should have one of the more explosive offenses in the league. Part of unlocking their potential means that Prescott needs to stay upright, and the offensive line is opening holes for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Martin is the leader of that unit and having him healthy is a key for success. Martin is entering his eighth season and he’s one of the best players in the NFL, at any position. That has been the case since he entered the league, as evidenced by his inclusion on the All-Decade Team in the 2010s. Check any off-season list of the top players in the league and Martin will show up on all of them. Martin is also probably the best player on the Cowboys right now. Although he will be 31-years old this upcoming season, Martin is still in the prime of his career. With Martin in the lineup, he’s one player the team doesn’t have to worry about. Dallas is lucky to have Zack Martin on their side.

You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi. This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

1

1