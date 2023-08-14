Cowboys, Zack Martin reportedly agree to reworked deal for $18M+ in each of next 2 years

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin is expected to report for training camp after an extended holdout. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Dallas Cowboys and six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin reached an agreement on a reworked deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the new deal, the 32-year-old will reportedly earn more than $18 million in each of the next two years, guaranteed. The team captain was set to see $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so this is a significant pay raise.

This comes after he reportedly didn’t show up to training the past few weeks because of a contract dispute.

Last month, reports began to circulate that the eight-time Pro Bowl guard was unhappy with his current compensation and would consider skipping training camp.

In the face of a contract holdout, Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones told reporters that "nothing" needed to happen, adding that Martin would "come to camp when he comes to camp."

With Martin facing a $50,000 fine for each day of training camp he missed, a league source suggested to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson that the Cowboys could utilize an Aaron Donald-esque solution for Martin and rework his current deal to his satisfaction. For the Los Angeles Rams last offseason, those negotiations brought the total value of Donald's contract to $95 million over three years.

It seems a similar fix was employed in Martin's case, even though Jones didn't initially seem open to that kind of solution.

"He’s been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and got a lot of money, got a lot of money over the years," Jones said in July. "It’s just hard to get it all. The bottom line is, nothing needs to happen.”

As noted by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, his holdout came at an opportune time. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized the team's protection plan would shift toward a focus on stabilizing the passing game and reducing interceptions. Martin could be instrumental in the success of those objectives.

Martin also benefitted from a prime market for interior offensive linemen, compared to the deteriorated market for running backs this offseason. The Atlanta Falcons' recent extension of guard Chris Lindstrom is the biggest recent example.

Back to Work. — Zack Martin (@thegob70) August 14, 2023

With Martin's deal seemingly settled, he can join the rest of his teammates as they get ready for their Week 1 matchup with New York Giants.