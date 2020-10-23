Cowboys’ Zack Martin likely out vs Washington in Week 7

The short week has not been kind to the Dallas Cowboys who continue to have unprecedented injuries along their beleaguered offensive line. In Monday night’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys lost right guard Zack Martin for a brief moment to a shoulder stinger concern, and then for the rest of the game to a concussion. Understandably, just four days later, he still has not cleared concussion protocol.

On Friday head coach Mike McCarthy indicated it’s likely the six-time All-Pro would be out for Sunday’s contest in Washington against the Football Team.

Cowboys do not expect Pro Bowl RG Zack Martin (concussion) to be available vs. Washington on Sunday. Not through protocol yet. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 23, 2020





Second-year pro Connor McGovern would start in Martin’s place. Drafted in the third round out of Penn State, McGovern spent all of 2019 on injured reserve, played two snaps in Week 5 and filled in rather admirably for his first extended action in Week 6.

McGovern gave up one sack and one QB hurry in 60 pass blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He will face a much more formidable test when it comes to blocking the Washington defensive front that features numerous first-round selections. Between Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis, Washington has a strong rotation that will be a relentless challenge for a banged up Dallas offensive line.

Not only will they be missing Martin, but three other starters are out. Tyron Smith and La’el Collins are done for the year and Joe Looney is on IR. Smith’s backup Brandon Knight is also on IR leaving Connor Williams as the only player with starting experience with the club prior to this season. Journeyman Cam Erving will start at left tackle while rookies Tyler Biadasz and Terence Steele will start at center and right tackle respectively.

