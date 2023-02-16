Cowboys’ youth a fortunate strength they’ll keep relying on

The Cowboys are a team that prefers to build through the draft rather than through free agency. Their cost-saving strategy of avoiding veteran players is finically savvy, but comes with risk. Rookies are inherently gambles. Not all prospects successfully make the leap to the profession game and busts are unavoidable, no matter how adept a scouting department may be.

It’s a gamble Dallas is willing to make because it keeps costs low and allows the team to spend money in other areas where rookie contracts aren’t viable options, such as Dak Prescott at quarterback.

For rebuilding teams, it’s a winning strategy. Roster holes are everywhere and the stakes aren’t usually quite as high. For teams like the Cowboys who are expected to compete every year, it’s a dangerous plan. If unproven players don’t work out, the repercussions can be severe and that contender status can quickly flip to pretender.

Luckily for Dallas, they are one of the better drafting teams in the NFL. They routinely see late-round picks, and even undrafted free agents, take on significant roles on the team. Even with the inevitable miss or two, the Cowboys often rank in the top tier in rookie classes. Last year they made Pro Football Focus’ top-five.

Dallas finished the season in the top-10 in games played by rookies in 2022 (per Sumer Sports). Tyler Smith was an immediate starter on the offensive line. Sam Williams was a rotational defensive end who appears to have a growing role and a bright future. Jake Ferguson was a No. 2 tight end who many expect to take on Dalton Schultz’s starting role in 2023.

DaRon Bland was nickel cornerback who played heavily down the stretch and has carved out a top-three role going forward. Damone Clark started a handful of games at linebacker and figures to increase in duties in 2023.

Aside from a slow developer and a couple red shirt players (injured players), the Cowboys cashed in big with their rookie class.

Looking towards the 2023 season, Dallas is likely to impart the same strategy as they have in years past. They are expected to dip their toes in their free agent pool but largely depend on the draft to do most of the heavy lifting.

As the youngest team to advance to the division round in 2022, they already set the stage for a bright future. Slated to have nine picks in the upcoming draft, the Cowboys will have ample resources for their rookies to do heavy lifting again in 2023.

